Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 11, 2025

A list of new laws has gone into effect this month, a suspect has been charged in East Idaho's quadruple murders, there's an update in the University of Idaho murder trial, Interfaith Sanctuary received approval for a new shelter and Buc-ee’s could be making its way to Meridian.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

