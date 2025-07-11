© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 11, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published July 11, 2025 at 1:22 PM MDT
Members of the media cover a press conference outside the Ada County Courthouse as Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students in 2022 on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho.
Jenny Kane
AP
A list of new laws has gone into effect this month, a suspect has been charged in East Idaho's quadruple murders, there's an update in the University of Idaho murder trial, Interfaith Sanctuary received approval for a new shelter and Buc-ee’s could be making its way to Meridian.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

