Politics & Government

Idaho State Tax Commission reminds homeowners they may qualify for property tax relief

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 12, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT
Tax reform
Pixabay

The deadline to file state and federal taxes is less than a week away!

Tuesday, April 18 is the last day for certain homeowners to apply for relief on their 2022 property taxes. Idahoans with property valued at less than $400,000 may qualify if they are either 65 or older, veterans, widowed, a parentless child under 18 or disabled and earn less than $37,000 a year.

Pam Waters from the Idaho State Tax Commission says the legislation recently upped the income threshold.

“If they're close to that $37,000 mark, go ahead and apply. Get your application turned in. It doesn't cost anything,” she said.

Homeowners can also file the application online for the first time this year.

“We're definitely trying to encourage the usage of the online application just to lessen some of the direct impact to the county offices because they are super busy this time of year,” Waters added.

Waters said the relief program could reduce people’s taxes by $250 to $1,500 dollars. Unlike a rebate, the program pays for portions of homeowner's property tax bills directly to the county and the owners pay a reduced bill. Money for the grant comes from the state’s sales tax fund.

Homeowners can submit an application regardless of whether or not they have filed their income tax return yet. Property values will be assessed by the county in May.

Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
