Audit claims IDHW misspent public funds in grant program

The Idaho legislature’s nonpartisan audit division says state health officials may have illegally misused public funds related to a federal initiative to combat pandemic learning loss.

Overseen by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Community Partner Grant program awarded $66.9 million in federal funds over the past two years across 145 grants.

In awarding this money, state lawmakers told IDHW it could only be used to support children ages 5-13.

“We found a consistent lack of evidence that the Department implemented procedures to ensure that applicants provided plans that only assisted children between the ages of 5 and 13,” the audit found.

IDHW has maintained recipients serving children outside that age range were eligible for grants as long as they also included those ages 5-13. In all, ineligible expenses discovered by the auditors totaled nearly $3.8 million.

Joint Finance and Appropriations co-chairs Rep. Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) and Sen. Scott Grow (R-Eagle) authorized the audit earlier this year.

Grant recipients were required to submit quarterly status reports to ensure compliance with the requirements. A review of 60 of those reports found they were too vague.

“The recipients were only required to self-certify that the expenses were eligible; however, there was not enough consistent detail provided to verify the allowability,” the audit found.

The issue has also sparked investigations and a lawsuit between the department and current Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

IDHW pushed back against the auditors’ conclusions, saying in a written rebuttal dated Aug. 11 that an attorney general’s opinion from 2022, as well as two decisions by an Idaho district court judge agreed with the health department’s age range interpretation.

“…the findings of deficiencies appear to rely on hindsight and do not appear to consider the needs of Idaho’s communities, Idaho children, and the goals of the grant program, amidst the pandemic.”

The agency also questions the attorney general’s ability to investigate it, considering IDHW sought legal advice from the AG’s office regarding the program last year, therefore becoming a client.

