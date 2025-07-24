Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison

Bryan Kohberger sat in a courtroom in Boise Wednesday and watched as the family members of the four University of Idaho students he murdered spoke out about their loved ones.

At the end of the two-hour hearing, a judge sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty.

Idaho Statesman investigative reporter Kevin Fixler joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened in the courtroom and what comes next.

