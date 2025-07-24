© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Law & Justice
Idaho Matters

Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison

By Samantha Wright
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
1 of 4  — Bryan Kohberger Sentencing
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
Kyle Green/Pool / Associated Press
Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison Mogen cries at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
2 of 4  — Kohberger Sentencing -- Benjamin Mogen
Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison Mogen cries at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
Kyle Green/Pool / Associated Press
Dylan Mortensen gets a hug after speaking at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
3 of 4  — Kohberger Sentencing -- Dylan Mortensen
Dylan Mortensen gets a hug after speaking at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
Kyle Green/Pool / Associated Press
Steve Goncalves, father of victim Kaylee Goncalves hugs his daughter Alinea after speaking at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
4 of 4  — Kohberger Sentencing -- Steve and Alivea Goncalves
Steve Goncalves, father of victim Kaylee Goncalves hugs his daughter Alinea after speaking at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
Kyle Green/Pool / Associated Press

Bryan Kohberger sat in a courtroom in Boise Wednesday and watched as the family members of the four University of Idaho students he murdered spoke out about their loved ones.

At the end of the two-hour hearing, a judge sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty.

Idaho Statesman investigative reporter Kevin Fixler joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about what happened in the courtroom and what comes next.

Idaho Matters Bryan KohbergerCrimeUniversity of Idaho
