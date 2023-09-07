Idaho Senate supports special session to address lost presidential primary

Senate Republican leadership announced there’s enough support on their side of the rotunda to call a special session to reinstate the GOP presidential primary next May.

Earlier this year, lawmakers inadvertently removed the Republican presidential primary from state law but introduced another bill in order to reinstate it.

However, that bill never passed.

Far-right lawmakers want to restore the primary to its original March date, saying Idaho deserves to have an effect on the nominating process.

May, they said, would be too late since a candidate would largely have enough support to clinch the nomination at the GOP convention.

“Idahoan’s voices will be silenced as they cast meaningless votes in a May presidential primary,” the Idaho Freedom Caucus said in a press release.

However, traditional conservatives believe consolidating state and presidential primary elections in May makes more sense since it would save money and national candidates rarely campaign in Idaho.

“While the early stages of the nomination process certainly hold significance, it’s important to recognize that a competitive race can extend beyond March,” said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee (R-Fruitland).

“A May primary empowers Idaho Republicans to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the nomination by strategically positioning their votes behind candidates who remain in contention,” Lee said.

Majority Caucus Chair Dustin Manwaring (R-Pocatello) said in a text message Thursday there’s been no movement yet on the issue in the House.

Should nothing be done, the Idaho Republican Party announced it would hold a caucus to nominate a presidential candidate.

