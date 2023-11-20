© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Gov. Little previews senior priorities for upcoming budget

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST
In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho.
Otto Kitsinger
/
AP
In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho.

Property taxes were on people’s minds as they peppered Gov. Brad Little with questions earlier Monday afternoon at an AARP town hall event.

Little said homeowners should see a tax break between 15% and 25% when they receive their notices from the county in a few weeks.

That’s due to state lawmakers setting aside up to $355 million to offset property taxes this year. It’ll depend, though, on each local taxing district and whether voters have approved recent bonds or levies.

“What we may do more of in the future is try to alleviate that burden – particularly on seniors,” Little said.

It’s unclear whether that would be in the form of expanding the Circuit Breaker program for low-income seniors or another initiative. Little didn’t expand on that statement.

The governor and his staff is currently building a proposed budget that will go before state lawmakers in January.

One item he previewed on the call was a proposal to funnel more cash to senior centers for meal delivery programs.

“Food inflation is coming down a little bit. The price of fuel is coming down and we’re very thankful for that,” said Little. “We’re trying to cope with the growth we have here in Idaho and we have plenty of growth.”

