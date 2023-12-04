© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A movie night with George Prentice event details
Check out which TWO local nonprofits are the 2023 Giving Tuesday underwriting recipients!

Many McCall vacation rentals have yet to undergo required safety check

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published December 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST
A beautiful view of Payette Lake.
tribalclimatecamp.org
Payette Lake, next to McCall, Idaho. Short-term vacation rentals in town must complete a safety inspection by Dec. 31, 2023 in order to operate next year.

Short-term rental operators in McCall have less than a month to comply with the city’s newly required safety inspection.

As of last month, just 38% of McCall’s 364 vacation rental properties had passed a mandatory safety inspection required to renew their licenses for next year, according to the McCall Star-News.

A city worker overseeing the licensing program didn’t immediately respond to requests for updated numbers Monday.

“Part of this inspection process is to make it easier for people to say, see the fire extinguisher, to know where the exits are, to get out of the house quickly in the event of an emergency,” said Captain Ryan Garber with the McCall Fire Protection District.

Garber is in charge of overseeing these health and safety inspections.

Requirements include having lighting directing guests to exit points, even if the power is out, keeping any ash in a metal container near the stove or fireplace and having an egress ladder available for any sleeping rooms more than 16 feet above the ground.

Garber said it’s critical to make it as easy as possible for guests to safely evacuate when they’re staying in a strange home.

“In the event of an emergency like that, seconds count, and again, we’re talking about added confusion – alarm going off, smoke in the air,” he said.

Property owners or management companies have until Dec. 31 to complete their inspections in order to operate next year.

You can find links to renewal applications, as well as other resources related to short-term rentals, here.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government McCallHousing
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate