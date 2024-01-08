Education, infrastructure are top priorities for Gov. Brad Little in 2024

Gov. Brad Little wants to continue devoting significant portions of his proposed budget toward rebuilding Idaho’s infrastructure, including a massive maintenance backlog at K-12 public schools.

Overall, the budget totals about $5.3 billion in general funds – a 2.2% increase over the current fiscal year.

Little, who’s currently serving his sixth year as governor, wants to dedicate $200 million annually for the next 10 years to improve public school infrastructure.

A state report from 2022 found it would take at least $847 million to qualify each of Idaho’s K-12 schools as in “good” condition. ProPublica, in partnership with the Idaho Statesman, has published multiple stories documenting these deficiencies.

“…we are far from meeting our obligation to ‘maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,’ as required by the Idaho Constitution,” Little said during his annual state of the state address Monday.

“In one school I visited, raw sewage is seeping into a space under the cafeteria. Folks, we can do better,” said Little. “The can we’re kicking is getting heavier and we’re running out of road.”

That $2 billion total over the next decade, he said, will translate into significant property tax savings for state residents as well.

Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief, said the intricacies of the program will be left up to legislative negotiations. It’s envisioned that most of the $200 million annually would be leveraged through bonds and divvied up among school districts proportionally.

Another $200 million priority for the governor would cover the third and final year of repairing Idaho’s deficient bridges that are more than 50 years old.

Colleges and universities wouldn’t be left out. Little proposed $32 million to increase capacity for an anticipated rise in student demand fueled in part by Idaho Launch, a new tuition grants program for graduating high school seniors.

Lawmakers narrowly implemented the program last year. It would get another $75 million under Little’s proposed spending plan.

He and other administration officials announced overwhelming demand for the program,with more than 11,000 applications submitted as of last week.

Little wants another $6.6 million for ongoing prevention and monitoring of quagga mussels in the Snake River,which were detected for the first time late last year.

