Idaho lawmakers revive 'library porn' legislation

As promised, the Idaho legislature has once again introduced a bill to restrict “obscene” materials from those under 18 years old at public libraries. The proposal would also apply to school libraries, regardless of whether the institution is public or private.

Those include any examples featuring nudity, sado-masochistic abuse or “sexual conduct,” the definition of which includes any act of homosexuality, which could include holding hands or kissing.

Currently, libraries are exempt from Idaho's obscenity law.

Legislators have tried to outlaw the availability of these books, magazines and other materials in recent years, with Gov. Brad Little vetoing a 2023 attempt. Examples of these materials presented in past committee hearings and floor debates largely included LGBTQ themes or characters and sex education books.

Rep. Jaron Crane (R-Nampa), the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement, “Libraries play an important role in our community, but they must take responsible, ‘reasonable steps’ to relocate” these books and materials away from children.

A prior version of the proposal considered last year would’ve allowed people to sue libraries who violated the statute and recover $2,500, plus any damages they or their children may have suffered.

The latest version introduced Wednesday limits that maximum nominal amount to $250, but it still allows people to recover “actual damages” experienced.

“I guarantee that won’t bankrupt any library in the state of Idaho,” Crane said during the introductory hearing.

One could only sue if a library refuses to move a particular book to an adults-only section within 30 days of a written request.

The measure doesn’t allow a library’s governing board any discretion over whether they approve such a request.

The legislation still needs a public hearing before it could be considered by the full House of Representatives.

