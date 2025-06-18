Supreme Court upholds Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law Wednesday banning all gender affirming care for minors in a 6-3 majority ruling.

The Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative Christian policy platform, believes the ruling will protect children.Blaine Conzatti, the president of the center, said “we're celebrating the decision of the US Supreme Court to uphold the Tennessee state law.”

The American Psychiatric Association supports access to gender affirming care for youth. Medical research shows it can relieve emotional distress like depression and anxiety.

The ACLU of Idaho considers the decision part of a “larger campaign to target trans folks.”

Emily Croston, staff attorney of the ACLU of Idaho, called the ruling disappointing.

“It's a painful setback. But we're not going to stop fighting for trans communities in Idaho.”

Croston said the ruling will not affect the current cases of Hecox v. Little , which deals with trans athletes, or Robinson v. Labrador , which is focused on incarcerated individuals having access to gender-affirming medical care.

“The ACLU is going to continue to mobilize our community members to stop the further attacks on trans youth, their access to care, and their ability to live a life free from government overreach. And that doesn't change,” she said.