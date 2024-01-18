© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Compromise in the works for 'obscene' library materials

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM MST
A photograph of the Boise Library sign at sunset
Otto Kitsinger
/
Boise Public Library
The downtown Boise library branch at sunset. State lawmakers are working on a compromise to keep "obscene" materials out of the hands of minors.

The latest attempt to restrict which library materials can be accessed by those under 18 took a step back Thursday as a new compromise deal is expected to be introduced in the near future.

House Bill 384, which would have allowed any patron to force a public or private library to move whatever book, magazine or movie they wanted to an adult’s only section, now appears to be shelved.

House State Affairs Committee chairman, Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa), asked that the proposal be returned to his committee as the bill’s sponsor works out a new compromise.

The measure had been scheduled for debate later in the day. It’s not immediately clear what the new legislation could look like.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jaron Crane (R-Nampa), and Sen. Geoff Schroeder (R-Mountain Home) both said they still needed to meet to finalize the draft language.

Both declined to share details of the deal until that happens.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Politics & Government 2024 Legislative SessionLibraries
