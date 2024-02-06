Bill reining in public health district powers hits roadblock

Lawmakers hoping to limit the power of Idaho’s public health districts are facing headwinds.

The bill would cut the scope of public health districts, by telling them to only take “necessary and reasonable” steps to protect public health as opposed to “all” steps in current law.

“In Idaho, which is a state where we hold individual freedom and restrained governance in high esteem, I believe it’s essential that we establish boundaries,” said Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa), one of the bill’s sponsors.

It also would bar districts from focusing on preventative health programs. That concerns House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett), who recently served on her regional public health board.

“There are some programs that are voluntary and available to families and I’m deeply concerned that removing the preventative language is going to have a chilling effect on those programs,” Blanksma said.

Specifically, she pointed to Central District Health’s First Teeth Matter initiative, which teaches young children how to care for their teeth to prevent cavities.

Lenney said it’s simply targeting government overreach, like mask mandates.

“This bill doesn’t strike programs,” said Lenney. “It just restrains the power of the public health boards and presents them more as advisors.”

The House Health and Welfare Committee voted to send the legislation to the floor for amendments. That process allows lawmakers to change the bill any way they choose.

It’s unclear when it could be taken up.

