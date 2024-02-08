© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho House GOP ousts majority leader mid-session

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 8, 2024 at 2:42 PM MST
Former House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma speaking to a colleague on the House floor.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
House Republicans ousted their majority leader, Rep. Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett), left, Thursday. An election to fill the vacancy is expected Monday, Feb. 12.

Idaho House Republicans ousted their majority leader, Rep. Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett), Thursday.

It’s not clear why her party removed her from office. Blanksma didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions within the caucus have simmered over from behind the scenes in recent days over a new budgeting strategy that’s supposed to separate basic operating costs and requests for new spending into distinct bills.

House lawmakers also unanimously reaffirmed their support for Speaker Mike Moyle (R-Star) in a vote Thursday, and retained two other members of GOP leadership.

“Rep. Blanksma is very passionate about the betterment of Idaho and will continue to bring forth important policy for her constituents,” House Majority Caucus Chair Dustin Manwaring wrote in a statement.

“Please be assured that the House Republican Caucus is still focused on the needs and concerns of the people of Idaho,” Manwaring said.

The press release didn’t offer any insight as to Blanksma’s ouster.

A new House majority leader is expected to be elected Monday.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

