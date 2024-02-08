Idaho House GOP ousts majority leader mid-session

Idaho House Republicans ousted their majority leader, Rep. Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett), Thursday.

It’s not clear why her party removed her from office. Blanksma didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions within the caucus have simmered over from behind the scenes in recent days over a new budgeting strategy that’s supposed to separate basic operating costs and requests for new spending into distinct bills.

House lawmakers also unanimously reaffirmed their support for Speaker Mike Moyle (R-Star) in a vote Thursday, and retained two other members of GOP leadership.

“Rep. Blanksma is very passionate about the betterment of Idaho and will continue to bring forth important policy for her constituents,” House Majority Caucus Chair Dustin Manwaring wrote in a statement.

“Please be assured that the House Republican Caucus is still focused on the needs and concerns of the people of Idaho,” Manwaring said.

The press release didn’t offer any insight as to Blanksma’s ouster.

A new House majority leader is expected to be elected Monday.

