House GOP approves overturning some protections for renters

Part of Boise’s recently passed renter protection ordinance would be invalidated under a bill passed by House Republicans Monday.

Boise City Council passed its ordinance last September. Part of it forbids landlords from discriminating against a renter’s income, including the use of federal housing vouchers. Councilmembers in support of the ordinance said it’s needed to help break up concentrated pockets of poverty in the city.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Brandon Mitchell (R-Moscow), said policies like this violate landlords’ private property rights.

“It reduces any incentives for developers to come into different locations and develop new projects,” Mitchell said.

“When we put these kinds of controls in place that this is trying to prevent, it actually brings supply down, raises the demand, which raises your costs,” Mitchell said.

Rep. Steve Berch (D-Boise) said landlords shouldn’t be the only priority as representatives vote on the issue.

“We need to just make sure that we’re also doing right by our constituents – not just those that happen to be property owners,” Berch said.

A request for comment from the city of Boise wasn’t immediately returned. It still needs approval from the Senate and Gov. Brad Little before it could become law.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio