Tired of the same old same old? These Boise students had a sharper take on State of the Union.

For Lauren Davies and Tyler Packer (both of Capital School), and Kate Johnson and Zach Munson (both of Borah High School), listening to President Joe Biden's third State of the Union address was much more than an assignment. In fact, they were asked to share their insights, not with their class or school, but with a region-wide radio audience.

Along with their instructors, Korrin Rue and Teegan Carter, they visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice for an engaging morning-after take on one of Biden's most important political moments.