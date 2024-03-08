© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tired of the same old same old? These Boise students had a sharper take on State of the Union.

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published March 8, 2024 at 8:16 AM MST
(R-L) Zach Munson, Kate Jonson, Tyler Packer and Lauren Davies and joined by their teachers (seated) Korrin Rue and Teegan Carter
This panel of next-gen voters had a variety of reactions to President Biden's politically charged State of the Union.

For Lauren Davies and Tyler Packer (both of Capital School), and Kate Johnson and Zach Munson (both of Borah High School), listening to President Joe Biden's third State of the Union address was much more than an assignment. In fact, they were asked to share their insights, not with their class or school, but with a region-wide radio audience.

Along with their instructors, Korrin Rue and Teegan Carter, they visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice for an engaging morning-after take on one of Biden's most important political moments.
Tags
Politics & Government State of the UnionJoe BidenYouthVoting
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
