Idaho Senate panel pushes vote on 'library porn' bill

A state senate committee is punting a decision on the latest bill to restrict quote “obscene” materials in Idaho’s libraries.

Lawmakers heard nearly two hours of public testimony Wednesday yet again over a proposal that’s had multiple versions debated this year.

All but one person opposed it. She represented the far-right Idaho Family Policy Center, which has drafted previous versions of the bill.

The measure would allow anyone to tell a library to put a book in an adults-only section or face a civil lawsuit.

It would apply to community libraries, as well as public and private school libraries that may not have sections for adults.

Nick Grove, the executive director of the Meridian Library District, opposed the bill. His system survived an attempt to dissolve the system last year by a vocal minority of residents.

“The facts don’t support it. The community doesn’t support it. Our businesses don’t support it. The law doesn’t support it,” said Grove. “What is the purpose of this?”

Senate State Affairs Committee Chair Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) said they will take action on the proposal at a later time, but didn’t offer a specific date.

Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder (R-Boise) told the audience filled with former and current librarians to be patient with them.

“There’s an issue here that we’re trying to deal with,” said Winder. “Try not to get frustrated with us as we try to reason through the process, and please, please don’t think this is out of disrespect to any of you as librarians.”

House lawmakers have already passed the legislation.

