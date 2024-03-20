© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idaho Senate panel pushes vote on 'library porn' bill

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 20, 2024 at 1:27 PM MDT
A photo inside the Idaho capitol building looking up at the dome with the Idaho state flag hanging in the foreground.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho state flag hanging in the Capitol rotunda.

A state senate committee is punting a decision on the latest bill to restrict quote “obscene” materials in Idaho’s libraries.

Lawmakers heard nearly two hours of public testimony Wednesday yet again over a proposal that’s had multiple versions debated this year.

All but one person opposed it. She represented the far-right Idaho Family Policy Center, which has drafted previous versions of the bill.

The measure would allow anyone to tell a library to put a book in an adults-only section or face a civil lawsuit.

It would apply to community libraries, as well as public and private school libraries that may not have sections for adults.

Nick Grove, the executive director of the Meridian Library District, opposed the bill. His system survived an attempt to dissolve the system last year by a vocal minority of residents.

“The facts don’t support it. The community doesn’t support it. Our businesses don’t support it. The law doesn’t support it,” said Grove. “What is the purpose of this?”

Senate State Affairs Committee Chair Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) said they will take action on the proposal at a later time, but didn’t offer a specific date.

Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder (R-Boise) told the audience filled with former and current librarians to be patient with them.

“There’s an issue here that we’re trying to deal with,” said Winder. “Try not to get frustrated with us as we try to reason through the process, and please, please don’t think this is out of disrespect to any of you as librarians.”

House lawmakers have already passed the legislation.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 Legislative SessionLibraries
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate