© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Nonprofit orchestra brings together musicians of all kinds

By Samantha Wright
Published July 15, 2025 at 1:40 PM MDT
Katie Kloppenburg
/
Boise State Public Radio

For 25 years, the Serenata Orchestra has been bringing music to the Treasure Valley, providing free concerts to the community so that everybody has the chance to experience the classics.

We wanted to learn more about their group, so we invited the nonprofit to join us in the studio for a live performance.

You’ll hear Barb Clickner on the viola, Beth Bowman on bass, and Lea Bateman-King and Aly Lindquist on the violin. Idaho Matters was also joined by the group’s outreach coordinators, Tammy Roby and Leanne Felzien.

Tags
Idaho Matters MusicNonprofit
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate