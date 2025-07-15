Nonprofit orchestra brings together musicians of all kinds

For 25 years, the Serenata Orchestra has been bringing music to the Treasure Valley, providing free concerts to the community so that everybody has the chance to experience the classics.

We wanted to learn more about their group, so we invited the nonprofit to join us in the studio for a live performance.

You’ll hear Barb Clickner on the viola, Beth Bowman on bass, and Lea Bateman-King and Aly Lindquist on the violin. Idaho Matters was also joined by the group’s outreach coordinators, Tammy Roby and Leanne Felzien.