Senate committee puts 'library porn' bill up for amendments

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:36 PM MDT
Fran
/
Flickr

Senate leaders say lawmakers need to make concessions to libraries in the latest bill trying to restrict “harmful” materials to minors.

This version of the proposal would let any person file a complaint about a book with a community library, as well as those in public and private schools. A library would then have 30 days to move it to an adults-only section, or potentially face a lawsuit.

The Senate State Affairs Committee took nearly two hours of testimony on the issue last week.

All who gave comment were against it aside from the far-right Idaho Family Policy Center, which urged its supporters over the weekend to ask their legislators to support it.

Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder (R-Boise) acknowledged the current lack of support for the proposal as-is.

“Counting heads last week, I’m not sure we would even get this out of committee,” Winder said.

Lawmakers didn’t specify which amendments might be included.

Ideas brought up last week include giving libraries 60 days to relocate a book after receiving a written complaint instead of 30 days. Also, instead of moving a book to an “adults-only” section, it would be moved to an age appropriate section since many school libraries don’t serve adults.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) said library policies and state law are already enough to handle the issue.

“I think that local control, the Constitution and the policies in place are really the belts and suspenders for defining if there’s questionable material,” Wintrow said.

But Sen. Cindy Carlson (R-Riggins), who sponsors the bill, said there needs to be more consideration for the wide variation of emotional maturity in kids.

“Some teens might be 16 going on 30. Some teens might be 16 going on 10. That is the problem,” Carlson said.

The proposed amendments could be taken up later this week.

