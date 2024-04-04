Idaho Senate OKs 'library porn' bill

Gov. Brad Little must now act on a bill that would force Idaho’s libraries to move any book to an adult’s-only section within 60 days of receiving a written complaint or face a lawsuit.

Anyone in the world could file a complaint with community libraries in Idaho, as well as those in public and private schools.

That person could then file a civil suit against the library if staff doesn’t move the book out of the reach of minors within 60 days.

“We are trying to protect the innocence of our children,” said Sen. Cindy Carlson (R-Riggins), who sponsors the bill.

Hours of public testimony over the past several years strongly oppose allowing private citizens to sue libraries over books not considered legally obscene. Many examples include books featuring LGBTQ characters or sex education materials.

More than two-thirds of Idahoans trust public libraries and those that work at them according to the latest statewide survey conducted by Boise State University. Regardless of political party, trust in libraries among Idahoans exceeds 60%.

“This bill is, I believe, a reasonable compromise for all parties,” Carlson said, noting that multiple versions of the legislation have been considered throughout this session.

“It’s a compromise for a problem that I don’t believe exists,” said Sen. Ron Taylor (D-Hailey). “I think it is something, personally, that has been exaggerated quite a bit.”

Gov. Brad Little vetoed a similar bill last year, criticizing the so-called “bounty” scheme it would’ve enabled. He’ll have five days to act on the bill once it hits his desk.

