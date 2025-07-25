© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 25, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 25, 2025 at 2:11 PM MDT
Two men in suits gather around a podium in front of a ceremonial fireplace.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
DHHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, joins Idaho Gov. Brad Little in Boise Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to promote Idaho's recent spate of "medical freedom" legislation.

RFK jr. made a brief visit to Idaho, thousands of Idahoans with disabilities are awaiting help with employment, the Meridian mayor will be getting a raise and we take a look at whether or not chemicals will be used to treat an invasive plant in the Payette Lake.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
