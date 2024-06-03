New McCall boat launch fees clear state hurdle

The city of McCall is one step closer to implementing its first boat launch fees at its downtown marina.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation Board signed off on the move Monday morning. City officials needed the approval since previous state grants helped improved McCall’s boat launch several years ago.

Kurt Wolf, McCall’s parks and rec director, said the city unfortunately can’t expand its current facility.

“We’re really limited by the existing conditions,” said Wolf. “We don’t have the ability to widen or increase the size of the ramp or parking or add another location.”

McCall’s municipal boat launch is one of two places for the public to access Payette Lake, the other being in Ponderosa State Park.

Significant population growth in Idaho and interest in its natural resources have led to crowds bottlenecking at the marina, Wolf said.

“Some of that [is] creating some conflict and in turn it’s required a lot more management and it’s going to require a lot more moving forward. It doesn’t look like that’s going to go the opposite direction.”

The proposal would implement a $15 daily pass, a $100 seasonal pass for recreation users and a $1,000 commercial seasonal pass.

These fees would take effect beginning July 15 if approved by the McCall City Council.

The implementation was originally set for July 1, but Wolf said city officials want to use the popular Independence Day holiday to educate visitors on the upcoming changes.

