Ada County considers unified Greenbelt speed ordinance

Ada County Commissioners are considering a uniform speed ordinance on the Greenbelt as the trail system becomes more heavily used.

The proposal wouldn’t mandate a specific speed limit. Instead, it states no one can travel at speeds outside of what is “reasonable and prudent” for the conditions.

Typical violations would be considered an infraction, though if actions would endanger another person or property, it could become a misdemeanor.

The Greenbelt’s 25 miles of trails stretch from Garden City to Lucky Peak Reservoir, crossing multiple governmental jurisdictions. That includes Boise, Garden City and Ada County.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway told Boise State Public Radio last year the Greenbelt sees four to five million users annually.

Ordinances vary, depending on the section of the Greenbelt.

For example, Boise only allows e-bikes that are speed governed to 20 miles per hour, which include Class I and Class II vehicles. Class III e-bikes that can go faster than 20 miles per hour are prohibited along the Greenbelt.

However, Garden City considers all e-bikes, regardless of classification, as motorized vehicles, which it bans along the trails.

“What we’re attempting to do is harmonize all of the ordinances within all the cities and Ada County for uniform greenbelt enforcement,” said Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson in a meeting Tuesday.

Several county officials weren’t present at the meeting due to the Independence Day holiday.

Davidson tabled the hearing, saying he also wanted to give the public more time to digest the proposal and comment on the issue.

The rescheduled public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Ada County Courthouse.

