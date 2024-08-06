¿Qué te preocupa?: Canyon County residents share what’s on their mind ahead of the election

This election cycle, we’re trying to cover voter issues a little differently and asking people what’s on their mind ahead of November 5th. Reporter Julie Luchetta grabbed her microphone and visited Nampa’s 208 Night Market, held every Friday at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center.

Nampa residents Amanda Faris, Elias Garcia , Ruby Albanese, Mike Brewer and Fabiola Giddings shared their biggest concerns: the impact of inflation, the economy and low-pay.