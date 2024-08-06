© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
¿Qué te preocupa?: Canyon County residents share what’s on their mind ahead of the election

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published August 6, 2024 at 11:29 AM MDT
This election cycle, we’re trying to cover voter issues a little differently and asking people what’s on their mind ahead of November 5th. Reporter Julie Luchetta grabbed her microphone and visited Nampa’s 208 Night Market, held every Friday at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center.

Nampa residents Amanda Faris, Elias Garcia , Ruby Albanese, Mike Brewer and Fabiola Giddings shared their biggest concerns: the impact of inflation, the economy and low-pay.
Politics & Government ElectionsNampaHispanic Cultural Center of IdahoLatino Voters
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
