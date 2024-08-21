Where can you pet prize-winning livestock AND meet local candidates? The Western Idaho Fair of course

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Western Idaho Fair this week in Garden City where attendees can ride roller coasters, pet some prize-winning livestock and of course, get their hands on massive roasted turkey legs. But for some, the fair is an opportunity to reach out to voters face to face.

As folks stopped by the Ada County Republicans booth to take pictures standing next to a life-size cut-out of former president Donald Trump, House Representative candidate in District 16 Chandler Stewart Hadraba advocated against Proposition 1, a ballot measure that would open Idaho’s closed primaries and introduce ranked choice voting .

“This is something that could fundamentally change how we do elections in Idaho,” Hadraba said. “The fact that most people don't even know, it scares me because if you're not even aware of this and you're going to be asked to vote on it, it's hard to make an informed choice.”

Hadraba said the fair is a great way to answer voters’ questions about local ballot initiatives that have a big impact on residents but are often overshadowed by national politics.

“I don't know if we're reaching everybody because obviously the people are going to come by, are going to be kind of pro but it's a presidential year so a lot of people are going to vote,” Hadraba added.

One aisle and a couple of booths away, volunteers at the Ada County Democrats table were focusing on voter registration. Jonathan Baldauf, a candidate in the Ada County Prosecutor race, said most people who stop by just want to discuss local issues.

“Some people do want to scream and run away. That happens and that's okay,” he said. “And they hopefully feel like they're heard. But most people do engage in an honest conversation.”

Baldauf added the fair is an opportunity to hear voters' real concerns, which are not reflected in an increasingly divisive online discourse.

“There are a lot of people who are fed up with kind of the vitriol and the lack of the focus on those kitchen table issues," he said.