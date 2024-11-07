© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Updated election results show a three-seat Democrat loss in the Idaho Senate

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:33 PM MST
The Idaho State Flag hanging inside the Statehouse Rotunda.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Initial election results in south central Idaho’s District 26 showed victories for all three Republican candidates. Boise State Public Radio reported this on air on Wednesday and Thursday morning as part of a four-seat loss for Democrats statewide.

Blaine County released a final batch of counted ballots late Wednesday, showing that Democratic Sen. Ron Taylor has in fact retained his seat, defeating Republican challenger Laurie Lickley by 367 votes.

That update means District 26 remains split, with a Democratic senator and two Republican representatives. Idaho Democrats lost three seats statewide this election, not four.

The Republican supermajority will be 90 members of 105 total seats in the upcoming sessions of the 68th Idaho legislature.
Politics & Government 2024 ElectionsIdaho SenateBlaine County
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie

