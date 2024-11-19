Treasure Valley groups eye grant to redesign State Street

Treasure Valley government agencies are hoping for some federal help in redesigning one of Boise’s critical roadways.

Boise City Council met with Ada County Highway District Commissioners Monday to learn more about a federal grant that could pay for the redesign of State Street.

The project would run from 18th Street to Highway 55 – nearly seven miles long.

Idaho Transportation Department data show April was the busiest month for part of that roadway in 2023 — upwards of 800,000 drivers traveled along the corridor during that time — with average daily traffic counts ranging between 23,700 to 26,900.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grants cover $5 million in design costs for multi-jurisdictional projects across the U.S. The City of Boise would kick in another million for the project’s early work if chosen.

ACHD Commissioners Kent Goldthorpe and Dave McKinney raised skepticism that the grant would entirely pay for this work.

“With a lot of the project that we’ve seen come to us lately, [that amount] could be pretty low,” Goldthorpe said.

Stephen Hunt, Chief Development Officer for Valley Regional Transit, told commissioners and city council members the project would also include the Glenwood intersection.

ACHD oversees much of that part of State Street, but ITD controls the roadway’s northwest section as you get closer to Highway 55.

Hunt said all partners will be consulted as the design process moves forward.

VRT is in the process of hiring a grant writing consultant. It plans to present the final application to Boise City Council and ACHD commissioners before submitting it in January.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio