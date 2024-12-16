Elaine Clegg's Amtrak nomination inches forward

The CEO of the Treasure Valley’s public bus system is now one Senate vote away from joining Amtrak’s board of directors.

Late last week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) advanced a slate of presidential nominees in a Senate subcommittee, including Elaine Clegg’s.

Clegg currently runs Valley Regional Transit, the Treasure Valley’s bus system and previously served for more than 20 years on Boise City Council.

President Joe Biden nominated her to Amtrak’s board in May.

“Those of us who live in Idaho and the Mountain West want and need passenger rail and other ways to travel,” Clegg said in a statement.

“Ensuring that public transit, including rail, is sustainable, accessible, and reliable is something I’ve always been passionate about, and I look forward to contributing to Amtrak’s mission,” she said.

Idaho is one of four states where Amtrak doesn’t offer passenger rail service. The last train on the Pioneer Route from Salt Lake City to Seattle left Boise in 1997.

Clegg still needs to be confirmed by the full Senate before assuming the post.

She said senate leadership is currently scheduling a vote on her appointment.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio