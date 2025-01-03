No matter who might be in the White House, Boise Mayor says 'we'll do what we must'

Change is inevitable but the amount of change at the federal level will likely cast long, wide shadows. And while officials at Boise City Hall have had a successful working relationship with the Biden White House, they’re also taking a wait-and-see stance before assuming any dramatic changes when Donald Trump returns as President.

“When we see change every four years, yes things could change a bit,” said Maor Lauren McLean. “But what won’t change, regardless of the changing leadership that we see nationally, is our commitment to being a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”

And to that end, McLean said it’s about making “the words we choose to reflect the actions we take.”

“I don’t know what’s ahead, to be totally honest,” said McLean. “But what I do know is that that there will be moments when we will be called upon as Boiseans to give voice to those values and stand side-by-side with folks that call this place home.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

