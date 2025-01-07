© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

Idaho Legislature's first order of business: overturning same-sex marriage

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published January 7, 2025 at 11:33 AM MST
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard) seen in this undated file photo. Scott introduced the first piece of legislation in 2025, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its decision nearly a decade ago to legalize same-sex marriage.

The Idaho Legislature’s first bill of the year blasts same-sex marriage, calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to let states once again regulate the relationship.

The 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage nationwide over the objections of states like Idaho.

“What this decision did is it took the right away from the state to make the decision on marriage laws,” said Rep. Heather Scott (R-Blanchard), who sponsors the resolution. “Traditionally, that’s a state’s decision.”

The resolution, which doesn’t hold the weight of law, states the court decision “undermines” the vision of the framers of the U.S. Constitution “by declaring that citizens must seek dignity from the state” instead of holding inherent worth after “being created in the image of God.”

Voters here overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment nearly a decade earlier limiting marriage to between men and women.

Obergefell, according to the resolution, recognizes same-sex marriage, “thus undermining the civil liberties of those states’ residents and voters.”

“Since court rulings are not laws and only legislatures elected by the people may pass laws, Obergefell is an illegitimate overreach,” the resolution states.

Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), an attorney who supported the resolution’s introduction, focused on that particular aspect of the legislation.

“I see this as not an issue on same-sex marriage, but on judicial activism and states’ rights,” Skaug said.

No one else spoke in favor or in opposition of its introduction Tuesday.

Lawmakers on the House State Affairs Committee, including both Democrats, unanimously voted to introduce it.

If approved by both chambers, a copy of the resolution will be sent to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The committee must give it a full hearing before it can reach the House floor.

Copyright 2025  Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionSame Sex MarriageHeather Scott
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate