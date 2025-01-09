A 5% raise could be coming to most Idaho state workers

Most Idaho state employees could see about a 5% raise come July in a recommendation approved by a legislative committee Thursday.

Specifically, the proposal calls for a $1.55 hourly pay bump. That works out to at least a 5% raise for those earning less than $64,500 annually.

Democrats on the Change in Employee Compensation Committee, like Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking (D-Boise), voted against the measure, saying it didn’t go far enough – especially for higher paid workers.

“I’m worried that they’re not even going to keep up with the cost of living and that’s really a problem for me,” Ward-Engelking said.

After experiencing some of the highest rates of inflation in the country in 2022, prices in the Mountain region rose just 1.7% from November 2023 to November 2024.

The latest data from an Idaho Department of Human Resources labor market study show state workers here, on average, earn 15.1% less than the median wage of public and private sector employees in the region.

That’s also factoring in healthcare and retirement benefits, which are more generous than the private sector.

Base salaries across Idaho state workers are 25.1% below average compared to the median regional public and private sector employees.

The CEC Committee approved an 8% pay raise for Idaho State Police troopers to help retain and recruit more officers.

“It takes years of training and expense to produce a trooper with the experience to handle all the things that a trooper has to handle and this has become, in my opinion, a public safety issue,” said Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Viola).

Nurses and healthcare staff would get a 3% raise under the plan, with IT workers earning up to 4.5% pay hikes.

The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee will consider the recommendation before finalizing a bill.

