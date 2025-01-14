Idaho committee introduces bill to ban certain flags in schools

Idaho public schools would no longer be able to fly certain flags later this fall under legislation introduced Tuesday.

The American flag, flags of U.S. states, military flags, flags associated with the school and their mascot, as well as military and tribal flags would still be allowed.

But any flag representing a political viewpoint, race, sexual orientation, or gender would be banned. Those could include an LGBTQ Pride flag or the Gadsden flag, a flag from the American Revolution which states “Don’t Tread on Me” that has been embraced by libertarians.

“It’s vital in this country that we educate our children to love and respect our country,” said Rep. Ted Hill (R-Eagle), who sponsors the bill. “The American flag is a symbol of our sacred commitment that children must learn and embrace.”

“Any other flags that represent any other political, ideological or religious entity are a distraction and fracture our unity,” Hill said.

Other states, including neighboring Utah, have tried in recent years to ban symbols like the Pride flag through similar legislation.

Idaho senators passed a similar bill last year, but it failed to get out of the House Education Committee.

The legislation earned no opposition during its introductory hearing. It still needs to survive a public hearing before the entire House of Representatives could consider it.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio