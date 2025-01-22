Idaho House votes to toughen marijuana penalties

House Republicans overwhelmingly signed off on a bill setting a minimum, mandatory fine for those convicted of simple possession of marijuana.

Those caught and convicted of possessing fewer than three ounces of the drug would face a misdemeanor, with a minimum fine of $300 under the legislation.

A judge could impose a fine of up to $1,000 and a sentence of up to six months in jail, penalties that are already in state code.

The bill’s chief sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), said he wants Idaho to remain one of the handful of states to take a tough stance on marijuana.

Other states that have legalized the drug for medical or recreational purposes, Skaug said, got “suckered in by the lobbyists” with the promise of a tax windfall.

“What state is a better place because of the passage of marijuana legalization? I submit none,” Skaug said.

Rep. Rick Cheatum (R-Pocatello) agreed, saying he supports any effort to curb drug use in Idaho.

“Will this do that? I really don’t know,” said Cheatum. “But I’m willing to give it a try and make possession of an illegal substance hurt just a little bit more.”

Opponents argue it will disproportionately affect indigent defendants who already have trouble paying legal fines levied by judges.

Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise), who voted against the bill, said existing criminal penalties are adequate.

“Sentencing for possession of marijuana is already strong, it is already vigorous and it is already tough in this state,” Gannon said.

If it becomes law, he said simple marijuana possession would carry a tougher minimum penalty than a DUI or sexual exploitation by a medical care provider.

House lawmakers quickly passed the bill after a short debate 54-14, with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The proposal now goes to the Senate for consideration.

