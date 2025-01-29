Idaho lawmakers target ballot initiatives in new legislation

Idaho Republicans once again have the ballot initiative process in their crosshairs this legislative session.

Both the House and Senate introduced legislation Wednesday to add further restrictions to the process or add another way for elected officials to veto the will of the voters.

Rep. Bruce Skaug’s (R-Nampa) bill literally introduces a veto provision to the mix.

If an initiative doesn’t receive a two-thirds majority in an election, the sitting governor could nix the proposal. Campaigners could then organize a veto override during the following general election two years later, which would need a two-thirds majority to pass.

“We have to go to the Senate to get things approved, the Senate has to come to us to get things approved and then it’s presented to the governor for a veto or signature,” said Skaug. “The initiative process should be the same.”

State lawmakers can already alter or completely repeal voter-backed initiatives, like the legislature removed term limits in 2002 despite the electorate backing the idea during three separate elections .

Skaug also said his proposal would help counteract out-of-state donations – specifically citing the failed open primaries initiative.

“There were so many lies that were out there propelled by millions of dollars from out of state – some in-state – and I think this levels things out in a good way,” he said.

Rep. Todd Achilles (D-Boise) argued extra oversight over the initiative process and campaign funding are two separate issues.

“We did learn from the last cycle, though, that, clearly, money in politics does not buy winning initiatives,” Achilles said.

Proposition 1 failed with nearly 70% of voters opposing it.

The second proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 1 , from Sen. Doug Okuniewicz (R-Hayden) would amend the Idaho Constitution to require campaigns to get a certain number of signatures from each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

Right now, campaigns must get signatures from six percent of registered voters in 18 of the state’s legislative districts, as well as meet an overall signature threshold.

Lawmakers passed similar legislation in 2021 that added these same requirements to Idaho law. The state supreme court later struck down that law , calling it a “tyranny of the minority” since any one part of Idaho could essentially veto an initiative.

Both proposals still need to clear public hearings before being considered by their respective chambers.

