© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

Firing squad execution bill clears Idaho House committee

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:05 AM MST
Representative Bruce Skaug debating
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
A bill from Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) would punish cities or counties that refuse to investigate or prosecute felony crimes in Idaho. The measure passed largely along party lines.

House lawmakers will soon decide whether to ditch lethal injection as the state’s primary execution method in favor of the firing squad.

The bill passed along party lines Monday in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee would swap in the firing squad as Idaho’s primary execution method starting in 2026.

“It is certain, it is quick and it brings justice for the victims and their families in a more expeditious manner than other types,” said Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), the bill’s sponsor.

Supporters said Idaho needs be able to swiftly kill death row inmates. They cite the growing scarcity of lethal injection drugs as one major factor in delaying executions.

That’s led to other states testing other chemicals on death row inmates, which have sometimes left inmates gasping for air, or convulsing during the execution – something opponents point to as obvious pain.

LaMont Anderson, who leads the Idaho Attorney General’s capital litigation division, said during Monday’s hearing that lengthy litigation is also a problem.

He pointed to one of Idaho’s nine death row inmates, Gerald Pizzuto, whose conviction for the 1985 murder of Beerta and Delbert Herndon has been settled since 2002.

Since then, Anderson said Pizzuto and the state have argued over the method of execution. He said Pizzuto argues one of the lethal injection drugs would poorly interact with his medication.

“Bullets aren’t going to interact with medication,” said Anderson. “We’re not going to have that problem.”

Daniel Murphy from Boise echoed that point.

“Take six rounds of [5.56x45mm] and eight rifles, the job is complete,” said Murphy. “I speculate citizens might even donate the six rounds.”

Just two people testified against the bill, including Dianna David, who leads the Idaho chapter of a group for survivors of gun violence.

“As someone who has witnessed what bullets do to a human being, it’s brutal, it’s gruesome, it’s violent on the most evil level you can imagine,” David said.

The Idaho Department of Correction has yet to build a facility to carry out executions by firing squad, despite lawmakers approving it as a secondary method in 2022. Lawmakers appropriated $750,000 for the project.

Skaug said Monday he expects further funds will be needed, but that the department would be able to cover the costs within their existing budget.

House lawmakers will take up the issue next.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionDeath Penalty
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate