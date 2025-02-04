Firing squad execution bill clears Idaho House committee

House lawmakers will soon decide whether to ditch lethal injection as the state’s primary execution method in favor of the firing squad.

The bill passed along party lines Monday in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee would swap in the firing squad as Idaho’s primary execution method starting in 2026.

“It is certain, it is quick and it brings justice for the victims and their families in a more expeditious manner than other types,” said Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), the bill’s sponsor.

Supporters said Idaho needs be able to swiftly kill death row inmates. They cite the growing scarcity of lethal injection drugs as one major factor in delaying executions.

That’s led to other states testing other chemicals on death row inmates, which have sometimes left inmates gasping for air, or convulsing during the execution – something opponents point to as obvious pain.

LaMont Anderson, who leads the Idaho Attorney General’s capital litigation division, said during Monday’s hearing that lengthy litigation is also a problem.

He pointed to one of Idaho’s nine death row inmates, Gerald Pizzuto, whose conviction for the 1985 murder of Beerta and Delbert Herndon has been settled since 2002.

Since then, Anderson said Pizzuto and the state have argued over the method of execution. He said Pizzuto argues one of the lethal injection drugs would poorly interact with his medication.

“Bullets aren’t going to interact with medication,” said Anderson. “We’re not going to have that problem.”

Daniel Murphy from Boise echoed that point.

“Take six rounds of [5.56x45mm] and eight rifles, the job is complete,” said Murphy. “I speculate citizens might even donate the six rounds.”

Just two people testified against the bill, including Dianna David, who leads the Idaho chapter of a group for survivors of gun violence.

“As someone who has witnessed what bullets do to a human being, it’s brutal, it’s gruesome, it’s violent on the most evil level you can imagine,” David said.

The Idaho Department of Correction has yet to build a facility to carry out executions by firing squad, despite lawmakers approving it as a secondary method in 2022. Lawmakers appropriated $750,000 for the project.

Skaug said Monday he expects further funds will be needed, but that the department would be able to cover the costs within their existing budget.

House lawmakers will take up the issue next.

