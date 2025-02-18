Idaho House Republicans pass another flag ban bill

Idaho House Republicans have easily passed a bill banning most flags from public buildings, including Pride flags.

Rep. Heather Scott’s (R-Blanchard) proposal would limit the flags flown at government offices to only the U.S. flag, state flags, municipal flags, flags for American military branches and tribal flags.

“This is about promoting America,” said Scott. “This is about promoting Idaho, promoting our military, our POW flags — stuff that we can all agree on.”

Supporters pointed to the Pride flag that has flown at Boise City Hall as an example of the problem — though they say they’re not singling out a particular city or flag.

During the debate, House lawmakers viewed two photos showing Boise City Hall’s flag poles, along with rows of Pride flags on display along Boise’s Harrison Boulevard in June.

The latter wouldn’t be affected by the legislation. A private neighborhood association maintains that street’s Pride flags, which are often vandalized or stolen each year.

“I think it’s very clear that this bill discriminates against one city and one [legislative district] and I think we all need to really think about that,” said Rep. Monica Church (D-Boise), whose district includes both areas shown in the photos.

Rep. Lori McCann (R-Lewiston) agreed. She said it seems clear only the rainbow flag is objectionable to the bill’s supporters and that these decisions should be left up to local elected officials.

“We are, again, overreaching our ability to tell our local cities or counties what they can and can’t do,” McCann said.

Rep. Joe Alfieri (R-Coeur d’Alene) rejected that argument.

“This isn’t about local control,” he said. “This is about government entities making political statements. Local government should be free from politics.”

Eight Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the bill, which now goes to the state Senate.

It follows another bill from Rep. Ted Hill (R-Eagle) limiting which flags can be displayed at public schools, which state senators are also considering.

