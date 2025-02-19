© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho House shoots down school attendance constitutional amendment

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:37 PM MST
FRANKIE BARNHILL / BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO

Idaho’s mandatory school attendance laws remain in place for now. A proposed constitutional amendment to repeal that requirement failed in the House by a single vote Wednesday.

The measure would’ve ensured a parent’s right to homeschool their child without government interference.

Rep. Dale Hawkins (R-Fernwood) was the amendment’s lead sponsor.

“It says that the state can’t authorize anyone to come into your home and tell you where to send your kids to school,” Hawkins said.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Todd Achilles (D-Boise) feared the proposal would’ve opened the door for some parents to not educate their kids.

“We would be the only state in the nation without compulsory education,” said Achilles. “That’s an area where I don’t want to lead.”

Idaho law requires kids between 7-16 to attend some kind of school. It also requires homeschoolers to teach subjects widely taught in public schools.

That provision could’ve been invalidated had the measure passed according to those who voted against the amendment.

