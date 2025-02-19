© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idaho Senate passes minimum fine for weed possession

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:56 AM MST
Dank Depot
/
Flickr
Both the Idaho House and Senate have passed a bill creating a minimum mandatory fine for simple marijuana possession.

Idahoans caught with small amounts of marijuana may soon face a minimum $300 fine after state senators signed off on the proposal Tuesday.

The new fine would apply to those possessing fewer than three ounces of the drug.

Simple marijuana possession is already a misdemeanor under Idaho law. Those convicted face up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Viola), a former police officer, said while other states legalize marijuana, Idaho is drawing a line in the sand.

“This is a dangerous — insidiously dangerous — drug,” said Foreman. “Good for Idaho for standing up.”

Sen. Todd Lakey (R-Nampa) agreed, saying legislation like this helps Idaho shine among its neighbors — all but one of which have legalized some form of marijuana.

“We’re different because we take stands like this that we do not support the use of illegal drugs — particularly marijuana,” he said.

Lakey specifically attributed Oregon and Washington’s higher property and violent crime rates with the states’ decisions to legalize recreational marijuana years ago, though he gave no evidence to support the claim.

Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) voted against the bill. He said legislators need to have more trust in judges’ ability to set the sentences they deem appropriate.

“I think each case can be different and I think to take away judges’ discretion is not something I’m comfortable with on this particular issue,” Guthrie said.

House lawmakers already passed the bill, which now goes to Gov. Brad Little’s desk for consideration.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionMarijuana
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate