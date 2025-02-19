Idaho Senate passes minimum fine for weed possession

Idahoans caught with small amounts of marijuana may soon face a minimum $300 fine after state senators signed off on the proposal Tuesday.

The new fine would apply to those possessing fewer than three ounces of the drug.

Simple marijuana possession is already a misdemeanor under Idaho law. Those convicted face up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Viola), a former police officer, said while other states legalize marijuana, Idaho is drawing a line in the sand.

“This is a dangerous — insidiously dangerous — drug,” said Foreman. “Good for Idaho for standing up.”

Sen. Todd Lakey (R-Nampa) agreed, saying legislation like this helps Idaho shine among its neighbors — all but one of which have legalized some form of marijuana.

“We’re different because we take stands like this that we do not support the use of illegal drugs — particularly marijuana,” he said.

Lakey specifically attributed Oregon and Washington’s higher property and violent crime rates with the states’ decisions to legalize recreational marijuana years ago, though he gave no evidence to support the claim.

Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) voted against the bill. He said legislators need to have more trust in judges’ ability to set the sentences they deem appropriate.

“I think each case can be different and I think to take away judges’ discretion is not something I’m comfortable with on this particular issue,” Guthrie said.

House lawmakers already passed the bill, which now goes to Gov. Brad Little’s desk for consideration.

