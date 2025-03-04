Bypass Idaho Hwy 55? Lawmakers want ITD to consider a new route

Mention State Highway 55 to the thousands of drivers who everyday navigate the winding road connecting the Treasure Valley to McCall and beyond, and you’ll get plenty of reactions – many of them negative. A growing list of high-profile accidents continue to occur on 55, and a recent study tagged the highway as the deadliest route in Idaho.

That’s why Senate Majority Leader Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian) is co-sponsoring a measure that would require the Idaho Transportation Department to take a hard look at the state’s highway system with particular emphasis on finding a safer bypass.

"What we're talking about here is something that really is more visionary," said Den Hartog."We're talking about highways where they may not exist today."

She’s introduced a bill, which would would give ITD a pretty small window to conduct that analysis. She wants it done by 2027.

"It may feel quick; and I think it's intended to be quick," added Den Hartog.

Among those supporting the bill are the Idaho Conservation League, AAA of Idaho and the group RVers of Idaho, represented by former Idaho lawmaker Larry Craig, testifying here before the Senate Transportation Committee.

"We don't travel 55 anymore on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Why? It's just too dangerous," said Craig.

Senate Bill 1115 is on Tuesday's calendar for the full Senate’s consideration.

