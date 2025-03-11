Anti-marijuana constitutional amendment goes to voters

Idahoans will vote next year whether to prohibit themselves from legalizing marijuana or other drugs through a ballot initiative.

State senators passed the proposed constitutional amendment Tuesday along party lines. Under the measure, only the state legislature could legalize and regulate marijuana, narcotics, or other psychoactive substances.

“We are the elected representatives of the people,” said Sen. Scott Grow (R-Eagle), who sponsored the measure. “This is a democratic republic. It is not a pure democracy. We are here for them.”

“Never before in Idaho in 25 years of interviewing people have I had someone attend an interview stoned or high on drugs,” said Sen. Codi Galloway (R-Boise).

She recently bought a new business a year and a half ago in Nevada, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2016.

“The amount of time my employees are in the hospital with drug-related issues is a totally different ballgame than Idaho. I had no idea how good we had it here,” Galloway said.

The debate lasted about 40 minutes, with many Republicans saying other states are suffering massive societal and criminal problems after legalizing marijuana.

Assistant Senate Democratic Leader James Ruchti (D-Pocatello) asked supporters why they don’t instead outright ban the drug in the state constitution, like it does with gambling.

“If you feel that way, I don’t know why you’re taking such a weak approach to prohibiting marijuana use,” Ruchti said.

For years, conservative lawmakers have worried voters would legalize marijuana through a ballot initiative. It’s one of many reasons they’ve cited in attempting to add further restrictions to the process since 2019.

No campaign to legalize medical or recreational marijuana has gotten on the ballot. Fundraising for such efforts have been minimal or nonexistent.

Organizers this year are circulating a petition to decriminalize marijuana.

Those 21 or older who possess less than an ounce of pot could not face criminal charges, nor would those who grow 12 or fewer marijuana plants for personal use.

The proposed constitutional amendment approved by state senators Tuesday will appear on the 2026 ballot where it needs a simple majority to be enacted.

