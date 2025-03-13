Idaho House introduces bill to allow for public school chaplains

Idaho lawmakers are considering letting public school districts hire chaplains as early as next school year.

The legislation would allow districts to hire these religious figures as a paid employee or as a volunteer. Districts could also hire more than one chaplain at any time.

The bill does not require a chaplain to be affiliated with any particular religion.

“We all stand to benefit from more peacemakers, motivators and community builders. This is especially true in schools, which can be difficult, high pressure environments for teachers and students alike,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dale Hawkins (R-Fernwood).

If a district chooses to hire a chaplain, they must undergo a criminal background check similar to substitute teachers and other educational staff.

The proposal would leave any other policies, rules or procedures relating to school chaplains up to the school district, like whether they could counsel students.

“[The chaplain] would be accessible to teachers and whatever rules they want to confine that to. It’s completely up to [the school district],” Hawkins said.

Rep. Jack Nelsen (R-Jerome) was the lone no vote against introducing the bill in the House Education Committee Thursday.

“It’s one thing for the legislature to have a chaplain,” said Nelsen. “It’s quite another for an elementary school or a public school to have one religion or another.”

The bill still needs a public hearing before it could reach the House floor.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio