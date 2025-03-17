As U.S. Senator hosts private forum, protesters demand Mike Crapo hold public town halls

About 200 people lined up on Chinden Avenue in Garden City Monday to protest U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo as he held a private forum inside the Riverside Hotel.

Protesters held signs calling out South African billionaire Elon Musk’s role in the federal government and asked the senator to “do his job.”

“I am dramatically worried about the increasing presence of oligarchy in our nation,” said protester Matt Bruender. “Basically, the billionaires club running the show, calling the shots and not listening to what the people want.”

Walking down the street, Rebeka Magana said she wanted Crapo to hold public town halls.

“He's not doing the work of his constituents. I mean, just the mere example today is that he's having a closed door meeting without constituents,” she said. “It's a pay to play situation, shutting out all of our voices. This is not what a democracy is. Our government is in a definite constitutional crisis right now. “

Crapo’s last public meeting took place in Sandpoint, Idaho in August 2022. As the Trump administration overhauls the federal government, protesters demanded the senator's opinion about the impact of the new president’s policies in Idaho.

Another roughly 200 people attended the luncheon organized by the Boise Metro Chamber. Recording was not allowed during the closed door event.

Crapo said the layoffs happening at the federal level were a “work in progress” and reiterated his support for nuclear energy. He also said he has met with President Donald Trump who told him he would not cut Medicaid benefits.