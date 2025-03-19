Idaho Senate committee signs off on bill banning candy, soda from SNAP

A bill to cut candy and soda from the list of items you can buy with federal food benefits is one step away from the governor’s desk.

Retailers, soda bottlers and grocers oppose the bill, saying it would be too complicated to implement.

The proposal defines soda as any nonalcoholic beverage that has artificial or natural sweeteners, excluding milk, dairy substitutes and juice made from more than 50% fruit and/or vegetables.

Candy includes any “preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings.” Items containing more than 10% flour by weight or those needing refrigeration would be exempt.

Opponents have also said it goes against Idaho’s commitment to individual freedoms.

Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) said he’s not buying that argument.

“I see lobbyists who represent big corporations coming in here trying to protect profits for their clients, which is their job. But that’s not my job,” Lenney said.

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls) supports the concept but said it won’t solve the ultimate goal of making people healthier. Instead, she offered a solution from her “perfect world.”

“And it’s biblical: if you don’t work, you don’t eat. That would fix our obesity problem right there, not to mention it’ll help our workforce problem,” Zuiderveld said.

The bill cleared the Senate Health and Welfare Committee now goes to the floor for consideration.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio