© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Idaho Senate committee signs off on bill banning candy, soda from SNAP

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 19, 2025 at 8:37 AM MDT
Grocery cart loaded with fresh fruit and bread moving through the aisle.
cottoncandylola
/
Flickr
Grocery cart loaded with fresh fruit and bread moving through the aisle.

A bill to cut candy and soda from the list of items you can buy with federal food benefits is one step away from the governor’s desk.

Retailers, soda bottlers and grocers oppose the bill, saying it would be too complicated to implement.

The proposal defines soda as any nonalcoholic beverage that has artificial or natural sweeteners, excluding milk, dairy substitutes and juice made from more than 50% fruit and/or vegetables.

Candy includes any “preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings.” Items containing more than 10% flour by weight or those needing refrigeration would be exempt.

Opponents have also said it goes against Idaho’s commitment to individual freedoms.

Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) said he’s not buying that argument.

“I see lobbyists who represent big corporations coming in here trying to protect profits for their clients, which is their job. But that’s not my job,” Lenney said.

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls) supports the concept but said it won’t solve the ultimate goal of making people healthier. Instead, she offered a solution from her “perfect world.”

“And it’s biblical: if you don’t work, you don’t eat. That would fix our obesity problem right there, not to mention it’ll help our workforce problem,” Zuiderveld said.

The bill cleared the Senate Health and Welfare Committee now goes to the floor for consideration.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionSNAP
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate