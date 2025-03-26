© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Idaho Senate passes transgender bathroom, dorm ban

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 26, 2025 at 2:31 PM MDT
People entering the Idaho capitol building between two large stone columns
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

A bill banning transgender people from using sex-segregated bathrooms and sleeping areas across many facilities in Idaho is close to becoming law.

State senators passed House Bill 264 along party lines Wednesday, which specifically applies to county jails, state prisons, domestic violence shelters and college campuses.

It would also ban anyone from entering a dorm room dedicated to the opposite sex.

Sen. Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton) said she feels transgender women are forcing society to accept and accommodate them.

“If women were not getting pushed against from biological men trying to invade our spaces then we wouldn’t have to be having these discussions,” Nichols said.

She said these private areas aren’t safe to share with transgender women.

Sen. Brandon Shippy (R-New Plymouth) agreed, saying the move will make women safer.

“I have sisters, I have a mother, I have daughters, I hope to have granddaughters someday and they need to be protected,” Shippy said.

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) said that’s not true.

“We’re making it an issue. There’s no problem,” said Wintrow. “We are the ones that are overreacting and making an issue.”

Trans women who testified against the bill in committee hearings this year said they’re the ones facing threats for using restrooms that align with their gender identity.

House lawmakers need to agree to technical amendments before it could reach the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionTransgender Rights
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate