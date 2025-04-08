© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Just kidding! Boise mayor pulls the plug on flag redesign campaign

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:24 PM MDT
A collage of potential flag designs for the City of Boise
Courtesy of City of Boise
A collage of the four final flag designs for the City of Boise. Mayor Lauren McLean nixed the redesign Tuesday April 8, 2025.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is dumping a planned redesign of the city’s flag five days after announcing four finalists.

McLean announced the decision Tuesday morning to KTVB’s Justin Corr, who worked as her former spokesperson for eight months from 2021-2022.

“The public’s been clear that these didn’t necessarily work for them, that they love our city deeply and I think the best thing to do right now is to stick with the one we’ve got,” she said on “Wake Up Idaho.”

“I’ve always said that being responsive to residents – listening and learning as I make decisions – is a key part of how I serve Boise,” McLean wrote in a press release sent a few hours after her television appearance.

City officials asked residents to vote on the four finalists last Thursday sparking overwhelming criticism and opposition in thousands of social media comments.

Many called the final designs ugly and too similar to each other.

They all featured a star representing Idaho’s capital city, waves mimicking the Boise River and largely the same blue and green color palette.

Nearly 140 artists submitted designs to the contest.

City officials initially declined to release the rejected designs when Boise State Public Radio requested them Thursday.

A public records request filed that day had not been fulfilled as of Tuesday morning (the city has until Tuesday afternoon to fulfill it, deny it or ask for another seven business days to process it), but the city uploaded 116 of the entries to its website.

Editor's note: Boise State Public Radio's George Prentice served on the city's flag redesign committee, but had no involvement with this story.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government City of BoiseLauren McLean
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate