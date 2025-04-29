DOJ walks back visa terminations, legal status of international students in Idaho restored

In April, the Trump administration without explanation abruptly revoked the visas of roughly 1,800 international students, including five studying in Idaho.

Earlier this month, the online publication Inside Higher Ed compiled a list of international students across the country whose visas were revoked. Idaho Ed News confirmed four students at the University of Idaho, and one attending the College of Idaho in Caldwell saw their legal status terminated.

On Friday, the Department of Justice said it had restored, or was planning on restoring, the immigration records of hundreds of students. NPR reports the decision comes after judges in more than 50 nationwide cases ordered the records to be reinstated.

Inside Higher Ed / Screenshot

A spokesperson for the University of Idaho confirmed by email the four affected students had their records restored and were able to continue attending classes without interruption.

The university said they were not notified about the students’ status changes and did not know what the process looked like. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement department, or ICE, communicated with students directly.

It’s unclear why the students’ attending schools in the state had their visas revoked. Idaho Ed News reports the fifth student, attending the College of Idaho, also had their legal status restored. The college did not respond to a request for details.