DOJ walks back visa terminations, legal status of international students in Idaho restored

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta,
Jaxon Holmes
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:04 AM MDT
A brick wall with University of Idaho in gold letters written on it with the date 1889 above it.
Richard Rodriguez
/
Boise State Public Radio

In April, the Trump administration without explanation abruptly revoked the visas of roughly 1,800 international students, including five studying in Idaho.

Earlier this month, the online publication Inside Higher Ed compiled a list of international students across the country whose visas were revoked. Idaho Ed News confirmed four students at the University of Idaho, and one attending the College of Idaho in Caldwell saw their legal status terminated.

On Friday, the Department of Justice said it had restored, or was planning on restoring, the immigration records of hundreds of students. NPR reports the decision comes after judges in more than 50 nationwide cases ordered the records to be reinstated.

Inside Higher Ed
/
Screenshot

A spokesperson for the University of Idaho confirmed by email the four affected students had their records restored and were able to continue attending classes without interruption.

The university said they were not notified about the students’ status changes and did not know what the process looked like. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement department, or ICE, communicated with students directly.

It’s unclear why the students’ attending schools in the state had their visas revoked. Idaho Ed News reports the fifth student, attending the College of Idaho, also had their legal status restored. The college did not respond to a request for details.
College Of IdahoUniversity of IdahoInternational Students
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
Julie Luchetta
Jaxon Holmes
I am a sophomore at Boise State University studying Communication and Political Science. I am a member of the Boise State Talkin’ Broncos and am currently serving as the vice president. Speech and Debate has instilled in me a passion for communicating complex ideas and has been a driving force behind my passion for journalism.
Jaxon Holmes

