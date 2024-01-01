© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Jaxon Holmes

Newsroom intern

Education: Boise State University

Highlights

  • International semifinalist in Competitive College Speaking
  • Born and raised in Boise, Idaho
  • Vice President of the Boise State University Speech and Debate Team

Experience

I am a sophomore at Boise State University studying Communication and Political Science. I am a member of the Boise State Talkin’ Broncos and am currently serving as the vice president. Speech and Debate has instilled in me a passion for communicating complex ideas and has been a driving force behind my passion for journalism.

I grew up in Boise and I have a deep love for the Treasure Valley. I have had the opportunity to make connections with local business owners, activists and community members that continue to remind me how special Boise is.