Boise Mayor McLean highlights affordable housing, parks in annual speech

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean Thursday cheered on her city’s progress in affordable housing, parks and tackling homelessness over the past year.

McLean began her speech by calling out legislators at the statehouse and in Congress who add more restrictions to cities trying to serve their residents.

Recent examples in Idaho include ratcheting up a statewide camping ban in large cities and deemphasizing funding for pedestrian and bike infrastructure.

“While local government can rarely compete with or fully make up for state and federal governments set on upending critical work, we can and we will do everything in our power to serve and protect Boise,” McLean said.

The city has also recently clashed with state lawmakers over its choice to fly an LGBTQ pride flag at city hall.

Legislators passed a law banning the act, but no enforcement mechanism exists to take it down – something McLean has refused to do.

“Boise is shaped by all of us, the community members who step up and the public servants who show up facing challenges together, celebrating progress together,” she said in the video, with footage of the pride flag shown while McLean said “...and making bold choices for our future together.”

She said the city is living up to its promise to create affordable housing. A 102-unit project on State Street opens Friday, while another 200 apartments will be completed near Saint Alphonsus later this year.

Boise is also on track to meet its goal of providing 250 homes for those experiencing homelessness by 2026, according to McLean.

City officials are about to open Boise’s newest park along Goddard Road next week.

Settler’s Canal Path near Capital High School is a three-acre stretch of land with a wide pathway flanked by native plants, a shaded pavilion and seating. It will mark Boise’s 100th public park.

“That’s a lot of parks,” McLean said to applause from the audience.

