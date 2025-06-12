Trump administration cancels Idaho digital skills grants

The Trump administration has cancelled $2.7 billion in grants to help Americans level up their digital skills across the country – including in Idaho.

Idaho’s share of the grants, which were included in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, totaled $6.3 million.

That money would’ve gone toward training programs, buying more devices for public libraries and refurbishing computers for certain demographics. Those include seniors, veterans, minority groups and those living in rural areas.

On May 8, President Donald Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the program was unconstitutional.

"No more woke handouts based on race! The Digital Equity Program is a RACIST and ILLEGAL $2.5 BILLION DOLLAR giveaway," Trump posted.

“This isn’t a huge amount of money when you look at the federal budget, but the amount of good that it could’ve done in Idaho, that’s what’s disheartening,” said Dave Mecham, board president of the Idaho Commission for Libraries during a meeting Thursday.

Board members asked commission staff whether any state or other grant recipient is considering legal again against the administration, but nothing has been solidified.

State officials had already selected nearly 30 subgrantees that would’ve covered almost every county in the state, reaching more than 200,000 people, according to the commission.

The commission will continue to offer its digital skills course online , which is not funded through the cancelled federal grant.

The program includes tips on how to get started operating a computer, ways to protect yourself against cybersecurity threats and how to use technology to stay in touch with friends and family.

