Thousands in Idaho join nationwide 'No King' protests against President Trump

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered in front of the Statehouse steps in Boise to protest the Trump presidency. They joined millions across the country marching in “No King” protests, organized to counter what is perceived as authoritarian actions from the administration.

Holding American flags and signs pushing back against ICE raids, police violence and threats to veteran benefits, social security, public lands and due process, the protest drew a crowd of about 4,000 — the largest against the president since the beginning of his second term.

Speaker Adrienne Evans from United Vision from Idaho called to defend democracy through empathy.

“Authoritarianism doesn't start with tanks. It starts with abandonment, with communities being told they don't matter, with people being divided until we forget that we're on the same side,” she said from a podium on the steps of the Capitol.

“Here in Idaho and across the country, we still know what democracy means. It means power flows from the people, not the other way around. We know democracy isn't about kings. It's about us. It's about showing up, staying in the fight and refusing to be ruled,” Evans said to a cheering crowd.

Others speakers included representatives from the the Party for Socialism and Liberation Idaho, Mama Dragons, a group of parents of trans children and Boise Tenants United.

1 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 2 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Dee Roberts, of Boise, holding a sign at the No Kings protest in Boise on Saturday, July 14. Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 3 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 4 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 5 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 6 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 7 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 8 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 9 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 10 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Rev. Sara LaWall Rev. Sara LaWall, minister at the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, spoke about her experience raising a trans daughter.





"Identity and survival have been turned into a spectacle. The message being sent to trans people everywhere is clear. You don't belong. But wait, because here in this community, all of us together, raising our voices for our kids, for our trans community, for all of our queer beloveds, all of the organizations fighting this extremism, we proclaim something radically different. We declare your body is not up for debate. We affirm, we affirm, all of who you are is sacred. You are beloved. You belong. And we promise we will never stop showing up for one another." Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 11 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 12 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest The message on the guitar is from Woody Guthrie's use of the same phrase in the mid-1940s. Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 13 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio 14 of 14 — Boise No Kings Protest Murphy Woodhouse / Boise State Public Radio

Holding a picture of her family and speaking as the event peacefully disbanded, Attendee Kelly Rumbaught said she was scared to protest in the current political climate but wanted to fight for her granddaughter and daughter’s futures. Like many others in attendance, she denounced immigration raids.

“People that are trying to do the right thing are being taken from the courthouse during their immigration hearings and taken to jail. Parents being ripped away from their children,” she said. “It's not right.”

These nationwide protests were in part a response to the Trump administration’s increased raids to deport immigrants. The White House deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles. California governor Gavin Newsom called the move reckless escalation.

William Mullane said he was concerned about what he said are attacks on the rule of law and saddened by international students being kicked out of the country.

“It disturbs me to see how folks from overseas are being treated,” he said in reference to international students losing their visas. He added public gatherings were a good way to build cohesiveness and unity.

“This has to go along with that hard work in the trenches of getting people out to vote. And speaking to people about what their concerns are,” Mullane said.

Wearing a Vietnam Era Veteran cap, Joe Lague said he and his wife attended about half a dozen similar protests out of solidarity. Reflecting on the moment of silence held by the crowd to honor the American Flag, Lague said it was a privilege to protest.

“As a veteran, I feel a sense of duty to continue to protect that privilege. What we're doing, these demonstrations across the nation are extremely important,” he said. “It's a sense of duty. I think that's hopefully what it means to a lot of people that show up down here. And it's a non-violent protest.”

The protest wrapped up peacefully. After the crowd dispersed, about 200 protesters carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs stayed back and condemned the war in Gaza.

Henry D’Souza and Jaime Geary contributed to this story.