Idaho's newest laws in 2025

A rash of new laws go into effect Tuesday as Idaho begins its new fiscal year, including a controversial measure preventing private business owners from refusing service to actively sick customers.

The Idaho Medical Freedom Act also bars employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated or tested for disease or illness. Employees who frequently travel internationally, though, could be required to get vaccines needed to enter foreign countries.

Originally, legislators crafted the law in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic forbidding mandatory vaccinations against the virus.

Those pushing the new law said individuals should have autonomy over their own health care decisions.

“That is what we’re trying to protect because that’s where things have gone a little too far,” House Assistant Majority Leader Josh Tanner (R-Eagle) said in April.

Opponents, meanwhile, said it amounted to government overreach.

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen (R-Idaho Falls), who runs multiple companies, said in April the law could add liability to businesses if someone gets sick there.

“The entity that is on the line isn’t the person that’s exercising their medical freedoms. It’s the employer,” Mickelsen said.

She and others who voted against the bill this spring brought up the possibility of someone infected with the measles spreading it among the wider public.

Measles is characterized by a distinctive rash, red eyes and white spots in a person’s mouth.

Rep. Cornel Raser (R-Sandpoint) said business owners aren’t qualified to make those medical deductions.

“I want to meet the person who can diagnose measles when a person walks in their door, in their business,” Raser said.

Lawmakers hike marijuana fees

Beginning Tuesday, anyone caught with less than three ounces of marijuana will be required to pay a minimum $300 fine.

Previously, judges had discretion to impose fines of up to $1,000, along with a six-month jail sentence.

“What state is a better place because of the passage of marijuana legalization? I submit none,” said the law’s chief sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) in January.

States that have legalized the drug, he said, got “suckered in by the lobbyists” with the promise of a tax windfall.

Last year, Skaug floated a similar bill that would’ve imposed a minimum $420 fine, but the effort failed.

Public School Flag Ban

When public schools reconvene this fall, only certain acceptable flags will be allowed to greet students when they return to the classroom.

House Bill 41 only allows state flags, the U.S. flag, flags of tribal nations and a few others to be displayed on school property.

Those representing “political, religious or ideological views” are considered illegal and must be removed under the direction of the Idaho State Board of Education.

This week, Idaho Education News reported Attorney General Raul Labrador deemed a flag that says “Everyone is welcome here” cannot be displayed .

Former West Ada School District teacher Sarah Inama hung the flag in her classroom a few years ago, but was told by district administrators this spring to remove it.

“These signs are part of an ideological/social movement which started in Twin Cities, Minnesota following the 2016 election of Donald Trump,” according to Labrador’s opinion. “Since that time, the signs have been used by the Democratic party as a political statement. The Idaho Democratic Party even sells these signs as part of its fundraising efforts.”

“To say that ‘Everyone is Welcome’ in a public school system is not political, it’s the law,” Inama told Idaho Education News.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio